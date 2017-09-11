Airport, Education and Science, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
airBaltic Training Pilot Academy to Build New Aircraft Hangar in Liepaja
The new aircraft hangar will provide place for more than 15 training
aircraft and a workshop for the Diamond aircraft technical maintenance. It is planned that the construction will be
finalized by the end of 2019.
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This is a significant
moment for the future development of the airBaltic
Pilot Academy. airBaltic as company is on a sustainable growth path
and we are proud to have our own, high calibre Airline Pilot Standard Training,
that leads to employment as an airBaltic
pilot. Already since summer 2018 airBaltic Training Pilot Academy
students are training in Liepaja, thus we
are delighted to further strengthen our cooperation with our partner from
Liepaja’s International airport and Liepaja’s City council, making Liepaja an
even more important city on the European map.”
Tālis Linkaits,
Transport Minister of the Republic of Latvia: “airBaltic
is providing a considerable contribution to the country’s economy, ensuring
2.5% of Latvia’s GDP, providing jobs to several tens of thousands of people,
attracting international companies from different sectors to Latvia. I am
observing with satisfaction how airBaltic is developing and growing. I
am happy to see the stable foundation that is laid for the company’s long-term
success. The new hangar of the Pilot Academy is a bright example of
that.”
Agris
Sprūde, board member of SIA Aviosabiedrība Liepāja: "We are proud
that airBaltic Training Pilot Academy has chosen the Airport Liepaja as
its base, which is a proof of the airport’s determined growth and a significant
joint work in development of the Latvian aviation sector.”
“Now we will
have a fully equipped hangar for our modern training aircraft and their maintenance.
Last month we also completed an order of additional Diamond Aircraft to
support the continued growth of our training capabilities. In addition, since
July we are certified by The Latvian Civil Aviation Agency to perform Diamond
aircraft maintenance on our own,” adds Pauls Cālītis, airBaltic SVP
Flight Operations.
Currently airBaltic Pilot Academy has seven
training aircraft – six Diamond DA40
and one Diamond DA42. Another three Diamond Aircraft will be delivered to airBaltic Pilot Academy in 2020 – the additional order represents the strong
development of Pilot Academy as a reliable and modern pilot training
institution. Already this autumn the first students will graduate the program
and join airBaltic as pilots.
It is
planned that the autumn group of airBaltic
Pilot Academy will begin their studies in September, while the winter group
– in November.
