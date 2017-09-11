airBaltic Training Pilot Academy to Build New Aircraft Hangar in Liepaja

airBaltic Training has launched the construction of a new aircraft hangar in Liepaja. Today, on August 16, 2019, airBaltic together with Transport Minister of the Republic of Latvia Tālis Linkaits, partners from International Airport Liepaja, Liepaja’s city council and construction company LTD PICHE, gathered to celebrate the next step of the airBaltic new aircraft hangar construction process at International Airport Liepaja by inserting Time Capsule in the foundation of the hangar.

The new aircraft hangar will provide place for more than 15 training aircraft and a workshop for the Diamond aircraft technical maintenance. It is planned that the construction will be finalized by the end of 2019.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “This is a significant moment for the future development of the airBaltic Pilot Academy. airBaltic as company is on a sustainable growth path and we are proud to have our own, high calibre Airline Pilot Standard Training, that leads to employment as an airBaltic pilot. Already since summer 2018 airBaltic Training Pilot Academy students are training in Liepaja, thus we are delighted to further strengthen our cooperation with our partner from Liepaja’s International airport and Liepaja’s City council, making Liepaja an even more important city on the European map.”

Tālis Linkaits, Transport Minister of the Republic of Latvia: “airBaltic is providing a considerable contribution to the country’s economy, ensuring 2.5% of Latvia’s GDP, providing jobs to several tens of thousands of people, attracting international companies from different sectors to Latvia. I am observing with satisfaction how airBaltic is developing and growing. I am happy to see the stable foundation that is laid for the company’s long-term success. The new hangar of the Pilot Academy is a bright example of that.”

Agris Sprūde, board member of SIA Aviosabiedrība Liepāja: "We are proud that airBaltic Training Pilot Academy has chosen the Airport Liepaja as its base, which is a proof of the airport’s determined growth and a significant joint work in development of the Latvian aviation sector.”

“Now we will have a fully equipped hangar for our modern training aircraft and their maintenance. Last month we also completed an order of additional Diamond Aircraft to support the continued growth of our training capabilities. In addition, since July we are certified by The Latvian Civil Aviation Agency to perform Diamond aircraft maintenance on our own,” adds Pauls Cālītis, airBaltic SVP Flight Operations.

Currently airBaltic Pilot Academy has seven training aircraft – six Diamond DA40 and one Diamond DA42. Another three Diamond Aircraft will be delivered to airBaltic Pilot Academy in 2020 – the additional order represents the strong development of Pilot Academy as a reliable and modern pilot training institution. Already this autumn the first students will graduate the program and join airBaltic as pilots.

It is planned that the autumn group of airBaltic Pilot Academy will begin their studies in September, while the winter group – in November.