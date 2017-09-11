Alexela to open 1st public LNG filling station in Baltics

Alexela will on Wednesday formally open a liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station at Juri near Tallinn, which is the first public LNG filling station in Estonia and the Baltics, reported LETA/BNS.

It is also the first station offering facilities for charging of electric cars, filling up on 95 and 98 octane gasoline, diesel for cars and trucks, as well as filling up on three sorts of car gas -- liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and LNG -- in one place, Alexela said.





AS Alexela is an Estonian company primarily active in the energy field. Alexela has a product portfolio consisting of electricity, natural gas, cylinder gas and LNG. The company sells motor fuels via a chain of 105 refueling stations throughout Estonia and operates 37 convenience stores.