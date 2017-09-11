Good for Business
Liwathon bought Vopak's oil terminals at Muuga for EUR 33 mln
Dutch company Royal Vopak N.V. and Russian terminal
operator Global Ports Investments PLC announced the sale of all shares
in Vopak E.O.S. to Abu Dhabi-based Liwathon in April.
While the value of the transaction was not disclosed at the
time, Royal Vopak informed Euronext Amsterdam that it sold its 50%
holding in E.O.S. for 16.4 mln euros.
Global Ports is scheduled to disclose its results for
the first half of 2019 to the London stock exchange on Sept. 20. It is
believed that both companies sold their stakes for an equal price.
"We have said repeatedly that we will not comment on
the price," Liwathon CEO Gert Tiivas told LETA/BNS on
Tuesday. He also said he couldn't comment in any way on the assumption that
both Royal Vopak and Global Ports received an equal amount for
their holdings.
Gild Corporate Finance in 2012 valued Vopak E.O.S.
at 626 mln euros. In that year, the oil transit and storage operator earned a
net profit of 48.7 mln euros on sales of 181.5 mln euros.
After Gunvor, the main supplier of the Estonian
operation on Vopak, started shipping liquid cargoes directly via Russian
ports the terminals situated at Muuga just outside Tallinn lost their role in
the transit chain, transit and business expert Raivo Vare told Postimees
in June.
He added that in the servicing of oil products the level of
politicization is very high and amounts of transit are rather set to
decline.
As a result of changes in the business environment of the
oil transit sector and Russian sanctions, Vopak E.O.S. made a net loss
of 157 mln euros in 2016 and 2017 combined, mostly as a result of revaluation
of assets.
Vopak E.O.S. finished 2018 with a loss of 872,000
euros on sales of 23.9 mln euros.
Starting from June, Liwathon E.O.S. is managed by
Gert Tiivas, former manager of the Tallinn stock exchange and Starman,
who took over from longtime manager Arnout Lugtmeijer. Tiivas also sits
at the helm of Abu Dhabi-registered logistics and investment company Liwathon,
a holding of Barclay Rowland.
Liwathon E.O.S. owns four oil terminals at Muuga with
a combined capacity of 1.05 mln cubic meters: Termoil, Trendgate,
Pakterminal and Stivterminal. It serves sea and rail transportation
of oil products from Eastern Europe to Western Europe, America and Southeast
Asia.
