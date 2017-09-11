Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Number of flights in Lithuania's airspace up 1.2% to 27,400
The main destinations of flights from Lithuania and back
were the United Kingdom and Latvia, Russia, Germany and Finland were the most
popular destinations for transit flights.
The largest number of flights serviced in July where regular
flights, which stood at 22,900, making 83.5 % of the total.
The number of chartered flights stood at 3,000. There were
596 general aviation flights, 776 military flights and 122 other flights,
Lithuania's state-run company Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation) said.
Military flights saw the largest increase of 31% y-o-y. And
only the number of general aviation flights went down by 4.7%.
The largest number of flights in Lithuania's airspace was
carried out by Latvia's airBaltic (2,800) Finland's Finnair (2,700),
Russia's Aeroflot (2,000), Germany's Lufthansa (1,600) and
Russia's Rossiya Airlines (1,600).
"The top-five of the Lithuanian airspace's users
remains unchanged for the past five years, with the Latvian, Finnish, Russian
and German air companies having consolidated their positions. The airlines only
slightly change places in terms of the number of flights," Mindaugas
Gustys, managing director at Oro Navigacija, says.
Transit flights through Lithuania were heading to Russia
(5,000, down by 0.6%), Germany (2,400, down by 5.3%), Finland (1,800, down by
1.6%), Latvia (1,600, up by 13.9%) and France (941, up by 34.4%).
