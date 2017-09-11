China, Financial Services, Good for Business, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
Hong Kong-listed fintech company establishes business in Lithuania
Figures from Lithuania's Center of Registers show Goopal
Pay, a company solely owned by China Binary New Fintech Group, was
registered in Lithuania on Aug 08 and isled by Chinese citizen Siyuan Su.
The new company's authorized capital amounts to 924,000 euros.
According to Bloomberg, China Binary New Fintech Group
provides online payment services to clients in China and Hong Kong. The group
earned 4.1 mln euros in revenue last year and its net loss exceeded 9.5 mln
euros.
The group employs 137 people and its market capitalization
stands around 17 mln US dollars.
Established in Hong Kong in 2013, the fintech company was
initially named Digital China but it renewed its strategy in 2018,
focusing on the fintech sector, and changed its name to China Binary New
Fintech Group.
