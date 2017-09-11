airBaltic Rolls Out Special Lithuanian Airbus A220-300 Livery

Due to the growing demand of airBaltic services in Lithuania airBaltic has created a special livery of its Airbus A220-300 aircraft dedicated to Lithuania. Now airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft registered as YL-CSK is carrying the colours of the Lithuanian flag and the name of its capital – Vilnius, airBaltic`s representative informed BC.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are proud to provide the best connectivity to and from the Baltics. Today, we offer more than 80 direct routes from the Baltics. We are committed to the Baltic states and will continue our sustainable growth path helping the future development of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. airBaltic team is delighted to present this new livery to its Lithuanian passengers. Now the flags of all three Baltic states will proudly wave above our heads high in the skies.“

“Magnetic MRO team is inspired to deliver such wonderful livery for airBaltic airline. Such project really shows great cooperation, shared experience and strong continues bond between two companies. To create this artwork, 15 professional painters worked day and night for required 1 000-man hours. In total, 250 liters of primer, paints and lacquer were used to cover the aircraft, which constitutes the layer of 120 microns or 0.12 mm,” said Kaspars Podins, Magnetic MRO Operations Manager.

During the first six months of 2019 airBaltic has transported over 240 000 passengers to and from Lithuania. The airline has carried 20% more passengers in Lithuania to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East than during the same period last year.

As informed previously, starting from winter season of 2019 airBaltic will also station one of its new Airbus A220-300 aircraft in Vilnius, in order to serve the growing range of destinations offered to Lithuanian passengers.

airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East.