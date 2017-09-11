Airport, Baltic, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.08.2019, 18:42
airBaltic Rolls Out Special Lithuanian Airbus A220-300 Livery
Martin
Gauss, Chief
Executive Officer of airBaltic: “We are proud to provide the best
connectivity to and from the Baltics. Today, we offer more than 80 direct
routes from the Baltics. We are committed to the Baltic states and will
continue our sustainable growth path helping the future development of Latvia,
Estonia, and Lithuania. airBaltic team is delighted to present this new
livery to its Lithuanian passengers. Now the flags of all three Baltic states will
proudly wave above our heads high in the skies.“
“Magnetic MRO team is inspired to deliver such
wonderful livery for airBaltic airline. Such project really shows great
cooperation, shared experience and strong continues bond between two companies.
To create this artwork, 15 professional painters worked day and night for
required 1 000-man hours. In total, 250 liters of primer, paints and lacquer
were used to cover the aircraft, which constitutes the layer of 120 microns or
0.12 mm,” said Kaspars Podins, Magnetic MRO Operations Manager.
During the
first six months of 2019 airBaltic
has transported over 240 000 passengers to and from Lithuania. The airline
has carried 20% more passengers in Lithuania to its network spanning Europe,
Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East than during the same period last
year.
As informed
previously, starting from winter season of 2019 airBaltic will also station
one of its new Airbus A220-300
aircraft in Vilnius, in order to serve the growing range of destinations
offered to Lithuanian passengers.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn
and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient
connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and
the Middle East.
- 08.08.2019 Latvian company to import electricity to Lithuania from Kaliningrad
- 08.08.2019 Lithuanian Jewish Community reopens headquarters, synagogue
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: During the year, the average level of consumer prices increased by 2.9%
- 08.08.2019 After two years of poor harvests, farmers can finally breath a sigh of relief - agriculture organization
- 08.08.2019 Чтобы достичь среднего уровня ЕС, Латвии понадобится 89 лет
- 08.08.2019 Nordecon построит производственный комплекс Таллиннского городского театра
- 08.08.2019 Latvia: Peat producer Compaqpeat raises turnover 4.9% in 2018
- 08.08.2019 Эстонские туристы пострадали в аварии в Турции
- 08.08.2019 Эстонская Bolt закрыла прокат электросамокатов в Париже
- 08.08.2019 Подозреваемый в загрязнении нефти россиянин стремится выйти на свободу