Estonia: Saaremaa rural municipality seeking to relaunch Montu-Ventspils ferry route

The rural municipality of Saaremaa on Tuesday decided that it will start negotiations with the company Kihnu Veeteed regarding the relaunching of the Montu-Ventspils ferry route between Estonia and Latvia, according the Estonian public broadcaster ERR information reported LETA/BNS.

Kihnu Veeteed was the only company to participate in the announced public procurement with two vessels, one of which was deemed as qualifying and the rural municipality of Saaremaa is now expecting the company to make a specific proposal as to the amount of a fee within 15 days.





If possible, the ferry route should be launched next summer.





As a result of a successful procurement, the winner, AS Kihnu Veeteed, will be awarded a five-year contract for operating the Montu-Ventspils ferry route.





The contracting authority expects that regular services will be provided at least three times a week during a contractual period from June 1 to August 31 every year. The exact period, timetable and volume shall be specified in the contract.





The Montu-Ventspils route was popular among Estonians, Latvians as well as foreign tourists in 2005-2008. The number of passengers on the Montu-Ventspils route from 2005 to 2008 totaled 60,286, or slightly over 15,000 per year, and the total number of vehicles was around 14,000, or 3,500 per year. Since 2017, attempts have been made to relaunch the route. Back then, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications was also essentially prepared to support the relaunch.