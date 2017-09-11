Fortaco invests in increased steel fabrication capacity at Fortaco Estonia OU

Fortaco Group, the largest manufacturer of steel fabrications in Europe, has started a capacity extension project of over 10 mln EUR in Narva, Ida-Virumaa, Fortaco`s representative informed BC.

The investment will consist of a 10.000 m2 factory extension and new equipment. The construction work begun in July 2019 and it is scheduled to be finalised within one year. The investment is supported by the Estonian government.





“I am happy to announce the start of the extension after intensive preparations and good co-operation with Narva city government, construction company Rand and Tuulberg, engineering company Esplan, project management company HML, Swedbank Estonia and Fortaco’s team in Narva. The extension is a critical platform to further support our customers by offering steel fabrication capacity based on high degree of automation and strong operational excellence. We believe this investment is also an important economic step in the city of Narva and it re-enforces the long relations that Fortaco’s Narva factory has in the region”, says Lars Hellberg, President & CEO of Fortaco Group.





“In the past two years, the business has developed well for Business Site Narva. To meet the growth in demand, Fortaco has also invested in several large CNC machines and welding robot stations at the existing factory, and 200 new employees have been added to the Narva factory team. The new extension will offer additional jobs up to 50 employees”, says Larissa Shabunova, Managing Director of Fortaco Estonia OU.





Fortaco’s factory in Narva offers the world’s leading OEM customers manufacturing capabilities including steel fabrications used for various lifting applications and mobile equipment components. Fortaco’s steel fabrication footprint covers five modern factories with best-in class equipment in Estonia, Finland, Hungary and Poland.