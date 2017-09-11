Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Investments, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.08.2019, 12:18
Fortaco invests in increased steel fabrication capacity at Fortaco Estonia OU
The investment will consist of a 10.000 m2 factory
extension and new equipment. The construction work begun in July 2019 and it is
scheduled to be finalised within one year. The investment is supported by the
Estonian government.
“I am happy to announce the start of the extension after
intensive preparations and good co-operation with Narva city government, construction company Rand and
Tuulberg, engineering company Esplan, project management company HML, Swedbank
Estonia and Fortaco’s team in Narva. The extension is a critical platform to
further support our customers by offering steel fabrication capacity based on
high degree of automation and strong operational excellence. We believe this
investment is also an important economic step in the city of Narva and it
re-enforces the long relations that Fortaco’s Narva factory has in the region”,
says Lars Hellberg, President & CEO of Fortaco
Group.
“In the past two years, the business has developed well for
Business Site Narva. To meet the growth in demand, Fortaco has also invested in
several large CNC machines and welding robot stations at the existing factory,
and 200 new employees have been added to the Narva factory team. The new
extension will offer additional jobs up to 50 employees”, says Larissa
Shabunova, Managing Director of Fortaco Estonia OU.
Fortaco’s factory in Narva offers the world’s leading
OEM customers manufacturing capabilities including steel fabrications used for
various lifting applications and mobile equipment components. Fortaco’s steel
fabrication footprint covers five modern factories with best-in class equipment
in Estonia, Finland, Hungary and Poland.
- 07.08.2019 Из-за существенной нехватки соцработников в Латвии пересмотрят стандарт этой профессии
- 07.08.2019 В Даугавпилсе прекратили плановые операции
- 07.08.2019 Литовскому бизнесу – предупреждения в связи с банкротствами в Скандинавии
- 07.08.2019 Maxima grupe планирует дальнейшее развитие в Болгарии
- 07.08.2019 Подписан договор о Балтийском инновационном фонде 2
- 07.08.2019 Estonia: Baltic Maritime Logistics Group completes Muuga-based bulk operator acquisition
- 07.08.2019 Number of flights in Lithuania's airspace up 1.2%
- 07.08.2019 Finance portal: Estonia weighing tax cut for young people, parents of young children
- 07.08.2019 Премьер Литвы представит президенту обновленный состав правительства
- 07.08.2019 В июле выросло число полетов через воздушное пространство Литвы