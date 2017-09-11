Number of flights in Lithuania's airspace up 1.2%

The total number of flights in Lithuania's air space rose 1.2% to 27,400 in July y-o-y, Lithuania's state-run company Oro Navigacija (Air Navigation) said LETA/BNS.

The majority of them (77.9%) were transit flights.





The highest number of flights in one day in Lithuania's history was recorded on Jul 27 and stood at 986. The majority of them (762) were transit flights.





The majority of flights in July were serviced at Vilnius Airport, standing at 4,100, down 0.7% from the same period last year, and making 68.5% of the total number of serviced flights in Lithuania.





Kaunas Airport serviced 926 flights in July, up 5.5% from last year, followed by 547 (up 60%) in Siauliai and 437 in Palanga (down 21.2%).