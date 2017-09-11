Estonia: Tallink transports record high of 1.24 mln passengers in July

The number of passengers carried by listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp rose 1.2% on year to 1.24 mln in July, which is also the highest ever number of passengers carried in one month in the company's history, informed LETA/BNS.

According to the statistics published, the number of passengers increased on all the company's routes in July 2019. However, in addition to the overall record number of passengers carried, the company also set a new overall passenger records for one month on the Estonia-Sweden routes, where 119,398 passengers were transported, and on the Latvia-Sweden route, where a total of 97,756 passengers were transported in July, the company said in a press release.

The number of passengers on the Estonia-Finland route rose 1.3% on year to 641,484 passengers in July. On the Finland-Sweden route, the indicator also rose 1.3% on year, to 380,233 passengers.

The passenger statistics for July reveal that Tallink's vessels have transported nationals from over 170 countries and regions in the world in the month of July alone, including passengers from countries and regions such as New Caledonia, Guyana, Lao, Brunei, El Salvador, Mongolia and many others. Although the largest number of the company's passengers continue to come from Tallink Grupp's home markets of Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia, the number of Asian passengers using the company's services is still on the increase similarly to previous years. In addition, however, the numbers of passengers from other European countries are also on the rise, with the numbers of Germans, Italians, French and the British showing the biggest increase among Europeans.

"We have worked hard to ensure that the peak of the high season for us – the month of July – is as successful for us as possible. All the vessel renewals earlier in the year, strong focus on customer service improvements, enhanced services and upgrades to offer the ultimate comfort and experience for our customers when travelling with us, have all helped us achieve this record-breaking result," Paavo Nogene, CEO of Tallink Grupp, said.

"It is great to see that interest in travelling and cruising on the Baltic Sea is increasing in Europe as it has been in Asia for the last few years and that our vessels have attracted customers more or less from every corner of the world. The high season is not over yet though, so we will remain focused and continue to work hard to deliver above expectations," Nogene added.

The company additionally set a new record for the number of cargo units transported in the month of July with 29,967 units of cargo transported in the month in 2019, which is a 1.1% increase on the same month last year. The number of cargo units transported declined the most, 10.9%, on the Estonia-Sweden route and increased the most, 19.5%, on the Latvia-Sweden route.

Although not a record-breaking figure, the number of passenger vehicles transported by the company also increased in July this year compared to the same month in 2018, with 155,297 vehicles transported on all the company's routes in July, which is a one % increase on the same month in 2018. The only route on which the number of vehicles increased was the Estonia-Finland route, where the figure increased 4% to 100,975 vehicles, while other routes saw a decline. The decrease was steepest, 13.2%, on the Latvia-Sweden route.