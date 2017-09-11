Construction on Kormotech pet food plant starting in Lithuania

Kormotech, a leading Ukrainian pet food manufacturer, is launching the construction of a new production facility in the central Lithuanian town of Kedainiai, informed LETA/BNS.

The Ukrainian company plans to invest around 6 mln euros in the new factory on the Kedainiai Free Economic Zone and to employ around 20 administrative staff and 70 production staff, Baltic Engineers, a local company selected as the construction manager, said.





Construction on the 4,500-square-meter production facility is planned to be completed in early 2020.

Founded in Lviv in 2003, Kormotech manufactures food for cats and dogs. Its Kedainiai factory will have an annual production and packing capacity of 28,000 tons.





The Ukrainian manufacturer exports its products to 19 countries. Last year, it received the green light for exports to the US.