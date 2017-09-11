Tallinna Sadam to install automated mooring equipment at 3 quays

Listed Estonian port company Tallinna Sadam has signed an agreement with the companies Trelleborg and Cavotec on the installation of automated mooring equipment at quays No. 5, 12 and 13 of Tallinn's Old City Harbor, used by ships plying the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

Peeter Nogu, head of infrastructure development division at Tallinna Sadam, said that the automated equipment will help make mooring operations faster, save on manpower and reduce environmental impact through reducing fuel consumption. He said the new equipment will be particularly important for ships operating the Tallinn-Helsinki route as in their case each additional minute at sea or in port matters.





Nogu said that Tallinna Sadam chose vacuum equipment over magnetic automated berthing equipment because the development of magnetic equipment is only in the very early stages and it isn't known what impact strong electromagnetic equipment might have on the onboard electronics of ships and the environment. He added, though, that the use of magnetic equipment in the future cannot be ruled out.

Nogu observed that even though a relatively new thing in our region, vacuum mooring equipment has been known in the world already for almost 25 years.





The automated mooring equipment is to be put in place over the course of next year, with six devices to be installed at each quay.





The first ship to be using the equipment is Viking Line's Viking XPRS, which is estimated to switch to vacuum mooring next spring. By the end of 2020, the equipment will be installed also at the berthing places of Tallink's fast vessels and the Eckero Line car and passenger ferry Finlandia.





Similar equipment is already in use at the berthing slots of Tallink's fast ships in Helsinki harbor.





Installation of the new mooring equipment will happen in the framework of the TWIN-PORT 3 project financed by the European Union via Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). The project aimed at developing the Tallinn-Helsinki sea route is carried out in the period from 2018 to 2023 and the partners in the project are Tallinna Sadam, the port of Helsinki, the city of Helsinki, and three ship operators.

The total budget of the project is 61.2 mln euros and the volume of investments to be made by Tallinna Sadam is 15.8 mln euros.