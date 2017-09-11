Pasazieru Vilciens to sign train purchase contract with Skoda next week

The signing of the train supply contract will take place on Tuesday, August 30, at the Latvian Railway History Museum in Riga.





The contract on the delivery of 32 new electric passenger trains to Pasazieru Vilciens will be signed by Pasazieru Vilciens CEO Rodzers Janis Grigulis, as well as the company’s board member Inga Vagele and Aldis Daugavvanags. On behalf of Skoda, the contract will be signed by the Czech company’s CEO Martin Bednarz and board member Milos Broncek. Latvian Transport Minister Talis Linkaits (New Conservative Party) is also expected to participate in the event.





After signing the train supply contract, representatives of Pasazieru Vilciens and Skoda will inform about the content of the contract, its main conditions and the schedule of train deliveries, as well as answer journalists’ questions.





As reported, the Latvian government has approved the purchase of electric trains for the state-owned joint-stock passenger rail company Pasazieru Vilciens (PV) from Skoda Vagonka.





The government has thus approved long-term liabilities to the national budget for a total of EUR 255.889 mln.





The new electric train project will include the purchase of 32 new electric trains, necessary parts for a period of five years, maintenance equipment and the construction of a maintenance and a repair center for the aforementioned sum.

As part of the project, the state will grant the following subsidies - EUR 36.632 mln in 2019, EUR 4.5 mln in 2020, EUR 15.053 mln in 2021, EUR 125.923 mln in 2022, EUR 44.268 mln in 2023 and EUR 29.512 mln in 2024.



