KlasJet adds two Boeings to its fleet

KlasJet, a business charter airline, part of the Lithuanian Avia Solutions Group, owned by businessman Gediminas Ziemelis, has added two more exclusively designed Boeing 737VIPs to its fleet, strengthening its positions and becoming one of the most capable private charter operators in Europe, the company said in a statement, informed LETA.

"We are aiming to attract more clients from different markets with the introduction of new airplanes to our fleet. These aircraft are entering service at the time of the high demand – there are many queries and some scheduled flights already," Justinas Bulka, CEO at KlasJet, said.





Both aicraft are pre-used and redesigned but the company does not disclose who it bought them from and for how much, Giedrius Karsokas, corporate affairs director at Avia Solutions Group.





One of the newcomers – LY-FLT is a uniquely designed Boeing 737VIP with a versatile business class cabin, transformable between 68 and 104 business class seats. Another one – LY-BGS is an economy class Boeing 737-300 with 148 seats.





Operating since the summer of 2014, KlasJet has seven aircraft. Beside the two new planes, it also owns three Boeing 737-500s and two Bombardiers.