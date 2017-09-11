Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Lithuanian airports report record H1 results
"We not only maintain growth in the first half but also
improved the best 2018 half year result. (…). Not only the general statistics
of Lietuvos Oro Uostai improved, but the individual results of Vilnius,
Kaunas and Palanga Airports were also better," Marius Gelzinis,
head of Lietuvos Oro Uostai, said in a statement.
The number of flights rose 1% to 29,900, and cargo volumes
grew 6% to 7.95 thousand tons.
Passenger numbers at Vilnius Airport went up 2% to 2.389 mln
euros. They jumped 15% to 545,000 in Kaunas and increased 8% to 156,000 in
Palanga.
"We estimate major growth in Kaunas this year, of
around 20%. And it seems the estimate will come true as the number of passenger
there rose 15% in the first half, and the number of flight grew 5%. These are
the largest growth rates among the three airports," Gelzinis said.
The three Lithuanian airports have 91 destinations in total.
Last year, their total number of serviced passengers stood at 6.3 mln and the
number of flights amounted to 61,000.
