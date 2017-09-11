Lithuanian airports report record H1 results

Lithuania's state run airport operator Lietuvos Oro Uostai (Lithuanian Airports) serviced 3.09 mln passengers in the first half of this year, up 5% from 2.954 mln passengers from the same period last year.

"We not only maintain growth in the first half but also improved the best 2018 half year result. (…). Not only the general statistics of Lietuvos Oro Uostai improved, but the individual results of Vilnius, Kaunas and Palanga Airports were also better," Marius Gelzinis, head of Lietuvos Oro Uostai, said in a statement.





The number of flights rose 1% to 29,900, and cargo volumes grew 6% to 7.95 thousand tons.





Passenger numbers at Vilnius Airport went up 2% to 2.389 mln euros. They jumped 15% to 545,000 in Kaunas and increased 8% to 156,000 in Palanga.





"We estimate major growth in Kaunas this year, of around 20%. And it seems the estimate will come true as the number of passenger there rose 15% in the first half, and the number of flight grew 5%. These are the largest growth rates among the three airports," Gelzinis said.





The three Lithuanian airports have 91 destinations in total. Last year, their total number of serviced passengers stood at 6.3 mln and the number of flights amounted to 61,000.