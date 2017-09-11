Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Real Estate
Lithuania's M.M.M. Projektai plans EUR 200 mln investment in Riga - media
The company has bought two land lots for investment, and a business centre of around 50,000 square meters might be built in one of them, and some 100,000 square meters of housing in another.
The company plans to develop the business complex in two stages and complete in 2023, and the housing development would be built in five stated by 2026, vz.lt reports.
M.M.M. Projektai has another land lot of 8 ha in Riga and plans to invest around 150 mln euros.
As LETA/BNS reported earlier, Lithuanian real estate companies are increasingly directing their investment to Riga, with over 600 mln euros worth of investment already planned.
Hanner has been active in Riga for the past couple of years, and Vilniaus Prekyba, another company owned by Numavicius, is building the Akropole shopping mall and also plans another project. Investment companies Lords LB Asset Management and Capitalica Asset Management's funds have also invested in land lots in Riga.
