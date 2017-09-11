EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Innovations, Internet, Lithuania, Technology
UK startup Velocity Black setting up technology center in Vilnius
The Vilnius team "will be developing new, AI-based technologies for Velocity, which is currently one of the world's fastest-growing venture-backed tech companies," the government's foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.
It quoted Sune Westphalen, Velocity Black's global head of engineering, as saying that the company chose Vilnius for its first technology center because of "Lithuania's motivated and talented workforce, the accessibility and innovativeness of the government incentives on offer, and the country's strategic geographical location".
"We are delighted to be building a new technical team in such a modern facility with state-of-the-art digital amenities," he said.
Velocity Black's core product is the lifestyle management service, which functions both as an exclusive member's club and a fully digital, AI-assisted concierge service, according to the press release.
The firm has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.
