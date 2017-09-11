First Hilton hotel in Latvia to open in Riga Old Town in fall

Apex Alliance Hotel Management plans to open the first Hilton hotel in Latvia at 25 Grecinieku Street in Riga this fall, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

The Hilton Garden Inn Riga Old Town will be the first hotel of the Hilton chain in Latvia.

The new four-star Hilton hotel will be run by experienced Latvian hospitality industry executive Lauris Gedrovics.





The Hilton Garden Inn Riga Old Town in Riga will have around 100 rooms, conference halls and the Beef Room restaurant. Initially, the hotel plans to employ a team of 50 employees. The size of investments planned in the first stage of the project is EUR 13.5 mln. After the project’s completion within the next 18 months, the hotel will have 175 rooms. Total investments in the project are expected to reach EUR 23 mln. The project is managed by Apex Alliance Grecinieku.





Originally, the first Hilton hotel in Latvia was supposed to be completed by the end of 2017. Apex Alliance Hotel Management was to operate the new hotel under a franchise agreement concluded with Apex Alliance.