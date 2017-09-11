Tallinn Airport serves record number of passengers in June

Tallinn Airport served an all-time record number of 317,530 passengers in June, 5.6% more that in the same month the year before, informed LETA/BNS.

Tallinn Airport thus serviced on average 10,584 passengers per day, the total number of passengers served during the first half of the year was over 1.5 mln, marking a 10.5% growth year on year, the state-owned airport company said.





Eero Pargmae, chief commercial officer (CCO) of Tallinn Airport, said that the spike in passenger numbers was due to the start of the summer holidays as well as new routes having been opened.





"In June, airBaltic launched new routes to Malaga in Spain's Costa del Sol, Brussels and Copenhagen. Belavia also began flying to Belarus and Nordica reopened its seasonal route to Constanta by the Black Sea and the Greek airline Ellinair began operating flights to Thessaloniki. We are used to seasonal direct flights to various European resorts increasing passenger numbers in summer months -- we had taken account that an increase in flights would occur and had planned the work of the airport accordingly," Pargmae said.





In June, 3.9% more additional seats were added on regular flights than in 2018, and the passenger load factor rose to a record 79%. In addition to regular flights on 36 routes, charter flights to Turkish, Greek and Bulgarian resorts were also serviced.





Pargmae said that growth in passenger numbers is estimated to decelerate somewhat in July.





"In the last week of June, EasyJet temporarily suspended flights to Milan and SAS, too, is decreasing its number of flights to Copenhagen and Stockholm due to planned maintenance of its aircraft fleet. Regular flight schedule on the Tallinn-Copenhagen route will resume in August," he said.





The current terminal was built to house around 2.6 passengers, whereas passenger numbers hit 3 mln as early as last year. The airport is to be expanded to accommodate 6 mln passengers by 2035.





"In months like June, when passenger numbers are high, we urgently feel the terminal needs to be expanded. We can manage due to a diligent team, who are putting their hearts into their work even during busy times and cramped conditions. 83.7% of all flights departed in time in June, which is below the past three months' results, but exceeds the levels of last years' summer months," Pargmae said.