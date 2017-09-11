Lithuania's LNG terminal in Klaipeda reports record results

Lithuania's LNG terminal in the western port of Klaipeda has reported records results for June as about 2.4 TWh of natural gas were regasified and submitted to the natural gas transmission system, which was almost 200% more than in Jun, 2018 (0.8 TWh), reported LETA/BNS.

In June, the LNG terminal regasified 1.5 times more gas than the amount consumed in Lithuania, and the imported LNG volumes almost matched its consumption in all three Baltic states, Klaipedos Nafta said in a statement.





"The demand of Klaipeda LNG terminal is determined by the favorable situation in the international markets. It has been several months that the regasified LNG outbids the gas imported via remote long-distance pipelines, therefore, the importers having access to a great number of sources use the emerging opportunities. June was the most intensive month in terms of the use of the terminal, which considerably determined the growth of the regasification indicators," said Arunas Molis, head of Klaipeda LNG Service of KN, the operator of oil products and liquefied natural gas terminals.





In June, up to 96% of the natural gas that reached Lithuanian consumers were supplied from the Klaipeda LNG terminal. The majority of the above amount, i.e. almost 91%, was brought from the gas liquefaction factory in Norway.





Last month, part of the gas was directed by consumers to Incukalns storage facility and to consumers in Latvia and Estonia, where a total of 0.97 TWh of gas were supplied in June, i.e. about 40% of the whole amount of the gas regasified in the terminal in June.





In June, the terminal accepted 2 big gas carriers with 278 thousand m3 of LNG and 3 small gas carriers with 28.5 thousand m3 of LNG. Since the beginning of this year, Klaipeda LNG terminal has accepted 23 gas carriers for various LNG reloading operations.





The regasification services of Klaipeda LNG terminal are currently provided to Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Energy Supply), part of Lithuania's state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), and the country's largest fertilizer producer Achema. And an agreement with a third user of Klaipeda LNG terminal, i.e. Imlitex, was signed in May.