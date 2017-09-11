Latvia's Depo invests EUR 20 mln into first store in Lithuania's Kaunas

Latvian DIY store chain Depo DIY has opened its first store in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, according to information on its website writes LETA/BNS.

The company invested around 20 mln euros, excluding VAT, according to the information available to BNS/LETA.





Depo already plans to build a second store in Kaunas.





The chain now has five stores in Lithuania, including 2 in Vilnius, and one in Kaunas, Klaipeda and Panevezys.





Latvia's Depo DIY owns Depo DIY LT in Lithuania.