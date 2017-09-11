Construction, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail

Latvia's Depo invests EUR 20 mln into first store in Lithuania's Kaunas

Latvian DIY store chain Depo DIY has opened its first store in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, according to information on its website writes LETA/BNS.

The company invested around 20 mln euros, excluding VAT, according to the information available to BNS/LETA.


Depo already plans to build a second store in Kaunas.


The chain now has five stores in Lithuania, including 2 in Vilnius, and one in Kaunas, Klaipeda and Panevezys.


Latvia's Depo DIY owns Depo DIY LT in Lithuania.




