Saaremaa to start search for operator of Montu-Ventspils ship route

he rural municipality government of Saaremaa, Estonia's largest island, has decided to arrange a procurement for finding an operator for the Montu-Ventspils ship route, according the regional Saarte Haal information reports LETA/BNS.

The operator is being sought for a period of five years and the criterion of the procurement is the lowest price. According to assistant rural municipality mayor Marili Niits, no sums have been earmarked yet as the plan is to wait for the result of the procurement first.





"After the procurement is carried out, the size of the necessary support will be determined, which both the free port of Ventspils and the rural municipality government of Saaremaa are planning to shoulder," Niits told Saarte Haal.





According to the assistant rural municipality mayor, the size of the subsidy can only be guided by the previous size of expenses of the route or the analysis titled "Ship routes' study analysis on the Saaremaa-Latvia direction" carried out by NGO Saarte Koostookogu.





The analysis indicates that the launch of the Ventspils-Montu ship route is likely only when supported by financing from the public sector and the necessary sum could amount to 900,000 euros for the first three years.