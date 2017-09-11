Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 13.06.2019, 14:06
Finnish shipper Viking Line to add departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route from Friday
BC, Tallinn, 13.06.2019.Print version
Starting from Friday, Finnish ferry operator Viking Line is to add departures on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for the summer period, reported LETA/BNS.
From June 14 to August 11, either ferry Mariella or Gabriella is to depart every day from Helsinki at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Tallinn at 1:15 p.m. The departure from Tallinn is at 2 p.m. and the vessel is to arrive in Helsinki at 4:50 p.m., Viking Line said.
In addition, the vessel Viking XPRS is to operate twice a day in both directions on the Tallinn-Helsinki route from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays, while the vessel will depart three times a day in both directions on Fridays and Sundays.
Other articles:
- 13.06.2019 Lux Express открывает регулярный автобусный маршруту Рига-Биржай-Даугавпилс
- 13.06.2019 Nortal increased revenue, as well as operating profit, in 2018
- 13.06.2019 Шведская Skandia закрывает центр услуг в Вильнюсе
- 13.06.2019 GET Baltic is expanding regional gas exchange operations to Finland from 2020
- 13.06.2019 Tallinna Sadam signs agreements for dry bulk, general cargo terminal development at Muuga
- 13.06.2019 Ian Brown appointed new EBRD Head of Baltics
- 13.06.2019 Global Peace Index: average level of global peacefulness improved
- 13.06.2019 "Глобальный индекс миролюбия": страны Балтии в четвертом десятк
- 13.06.2019 Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages grew by more than a third in Q1 - Aldaris
- 13.06.2019 Голунов сблизил Россию и Германию