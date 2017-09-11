Finnish shipper Viking Line to add departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route from Friday

Starting from Friday, Finnish ferry operator Viking Line is to add departures on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for the summer period, reported LETA/BNS.

From June 14 to August 11, either ferry Mariella or Gabriella is to depart every day from Helsinki at 10:30 a.m. and arrive in Tallinn at 1:15 p.m. The departure from Tallinn is at 2 p.m. and the vessel is to arrive in Helsinki at 4:50 p.m., Viking Line said.





In addition, the vessel Viking XPRS is to operate twice a day in both directions on the Tallinn-Helsinki route from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays, while the vessel will depart three times a day in both directions on Fridays and Sundays.