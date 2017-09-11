Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages grew by more than a third in Q1 - Aldaris
“Global beverage consumption trends suggest that healthy
lifestyles are becoming increasingly important to our clients. More and more
people tend to use less alcohol and beverages with added sugar on a daily
basis. This makes producers all over the world to develop new higher-quality
products, as shown by Nielsen data for the first quarter of this year,
which also reveal that the Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages grew by
more than a third as compared to the same period in 2018,” said Aldaris representative
Inese Vetra.
According to international statistics, weekly consumption of
carbonated soft drinks has fallen by 39 %. The three main reasons for ditching
sweetened soft drinks include excessive sugar levels, the beverages’ unhealthy
properties and high calorie levels, Aldaris representatives said.
They also noted that taking into consideration the new
consumption trends, Aldaris has expanded its range of non-alcoholic
beverages by developing Barley Bros, a line of new generation drinks without
added sugar. These beverages are made by brewing barley, which ensures
sweetness, and adding juices and natural extracts.
As reported, Aldaris turned over EUR 22.452 mln in
2017, up 2% against a year before, while the company’s loss expanded 57.9% to
EUR 5.018 mln. The company has not yet released its performance results for
2018.
Aldaris is part of the Danish beer production group Carlsberg.
Aldaris employs approximately 190 people.
