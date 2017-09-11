Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages grew by more than a third in Q1 - Aldaris

During the first quarter of this year the Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages expanded by more than a third, representatives of Latvia’s Aldaris brewery informed citing data from Nielsen research company, writes LETA.

“Global beverage consumption trends suggest that healthy lifestyles are becoming increasingly important to our clients. More and more people tend to use less alcohol and beverages with added sugar on a daily basis. This makes producers all over the world to develop new higher-quality products, as shown by Nielsen data for the first quarter of this year, which also reveal that the Latvian market of non-alcoholic beverages grew by more than a third as compared to the same period in 2018,” said Aldaris representative Inese Vetra.





According to international statistics, weekly consumption of carbonated soft drinks has fallen by 39 %. The three main reasons for ditching sweetened soft drinks include excessive sugar levels, the beverages’ unhealthy properties and high calorie levels, Aldaris representatives said.





They also noted that taking into consideration the new consumption trends, Aldaris has expanded its range of non-alcoholic beverages by developing Barley Bros, a line of new generation drinks without added sugar. These beverages are made by brewing barley, which ensures sweetness, and adding juices and natural extracts.





As reported, Aldaris turned over EUR 22.452 mln in 2017, up 2% against a year before, while the company’s loss expanded 57.9% to EUR 5.018 mln. The company has not yet released its performance results for 2018.





Aldaris is part of the Danish beer production group Carlsberg. Aldaris employs approximately 190 people.