Klaipeda port's cargo traffic up 8.5% to 19.8 mln tons

Cargo traffic in the Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda rose 8.5% to 19.77 mln tons in the first five months of this year from the same period las year, the port authority said LETA/BNS.

Bulk and general cargo volumes rose the most, 13.5% to 8.73 mln tons and 13.3% to 6.9 mln tons respectively.





Liquid cargo volumes dropped 6.9% to 4.535 mln tons.





In May alone, cargo volumes stood at 3.93 mln tons, up 1.6% from the same month in 2018.





The total number of ship to arrive in Klaipeda in the five months grew 203 to 2,057.