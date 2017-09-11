Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Port, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.06.2019, 12:17
Tallink launches Muuga-Vuosaari route between Estonia, Finland for regular passengers
The vessel operating on the route is the cargo ship Sea Wind, which services the route the all year round every day of the week, except Saturday, Tallink said.
"Sea Wind is a good choice for those passengers with vehicles who want to travel between Estonia and Finland simply, at a low cost and want to avoid the busy city center traffic and congestion in Helsinki and Tallinn. And it is definitely a good option for those travelers looking for a unique retro travel experience on an older vessel," Kadri Land, member of the management board at Tallink Grupp, said.
The trip from Muuga to Vuosaari takes 3.5 hours and the return trip from Vuosaari to Muuga 4 hours. Regular passengers with cars up to 1.9 meters in height and five meters in length, vans up to 4.4 meters in height and eight meters in length and long vans up to 4.4 meters in height and 12 meters in length can book a trip on the Muuga-Vuosaari route.
The ship is not suitable for travelling for people with disabilities or for passengers with pets.
The revenue of Tallink Grupp declined 1.8% on year to 949.7 mln euros in 2018, while the company's net profit fell from 46.5 mln euros in 2017 to 40 mln euros last year.
- 12.06.2019 Германия начала депортацию прибывших из Латвии сирийцев: здесь им грозит жизнь бездомных
- 12.06.2019 Закроют Евроакадемию в Таллинне
- 12.06.2019 Rimi планирует открыть интернет-магазины в Балтии до 2020 года
- 12.06.2019 Rimi retail chain to launch online trade in Baltics by 2020
- 12.06.2019 Eesti Energia starts producing oil from scrap tires
- 12.06.2019 Lords LB fund attracts EUR 30 mln for solar project in Poland
- 12.06.2019 Казахстан – ключевой центр нового Шелкового пути 21-го века
- 11.06.2019 Эстония на 6 месте по популярности у российских туристов в первом квартале 2019 года
- 11.06.2019 Cido Grupa becomes sole owner of Bauskas Alus brewery
- 11.06.2019 Estonia’s Hestia takes over operation of Radi Un Draugi hotel in Riga