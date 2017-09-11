Tallink launches Muuga-Vuosaari route between Estonia, Finland for regular passengers

The listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp on Wednesday starts transporting regular passengers with vehicles on the Muuga-Vuosaari cargo route between Estonia and Finland, reported LETA/BNS.

The vessel operating on the route is the cargo ship Sea Wind, which services the route the all year round every day of the week, except Saturday, Tallink said.





"Sea Wind is a good choice for those passengers with vehicles who want to travel between Estonia and Finland simply, at a low cost and want to avoid the busy city center traffic and congestion in Helsinki and Tallinn. And it is definitely a good option for those travelers looking for a unique retro travel experience on an older vessel," Kadri Land, member of the management board at Tallink Grupp, said.





The trip from Muuga to Vuosaari takes 3.5 hours and the return trip from Vuosaari to Muuga 4 hours. Regular passengers with cars up to 1.9 meters in height and five meters in length, vans up to 4.4 meters in height and eight meters in length and long vans up to 4.4 meters in height and 12 meters in length can book a trip on the Muuga-Vuosaari route.





The ship is not suitable for travelling for people with disabilities or for passengers with pets.





The revenue of Tallink Grupp declined 1.8% on year to 949.7 mln euros in 2018, while the company's net profit fell from 46.5 mln euros in 2017 to 40 mln euros last year.