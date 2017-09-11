Construction, Ecology, Energy, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 12.06.2019, 12:17
Lords LB fund attracts EUR 30 mln for solar project in Poland
Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos will use the attracted funds for the construction of 66 solar power plant parks in Poland. Every park will have a capacity of 1MW, and the total capacity will stand at 65.5MW, Lords LB Asset Management said.
"The construction funding has always been the key part of this project. We have held talks with several potential partners and we are glad to have signed a debenture contract with Eiffel Energy Transition Fund. Their experience and achievements in the area of renewable energy will be of considerable value for the development of this solar power plant project," Domas Kacinskas, Energy and Infrastructure SME Fund's manager, was quoted as saying in the statement.
In his words, the company plans to complete the project near Warsaw by the middle of 2020.
Eiffel Energy Transition is a professional investment fund, strictly reserved to institutional investors, with a 10 year lifespan, funded by the European Investment Bank, France's ADEME agency and several European institutional investors. It’s part Eiffel Investment Group which manages an investment portfolio worth 1.3 bn euros.
Energy and Infrastructure SME Fund invests into renewable energy, infrastructure and PPP projects. The fund seeks to attract capital worth up to 70 bn euros.
- 12.06.2019 Германия начала депортацию прибывших из Латвии сирийцев: здесь им грозит жизнь бездомных
- 12.06.2019 Бондарс: в латвийском финансовом секторе образовалась патовая ситуация
- 12.06.2019 Rimi планирует открыть интернет-магазины в Балтии до 2020 года
- 12.06.2019 Rimi retail chain to launch online trade in Baltics by 2020
- 12.06.2019 PM Karins promises to make sure property tax does not climb too steeply
- 12.06.2019 Tallink launches Muuga-Vuosaari route between Estonia, Finland for regular passengers
- 12.06.2019 Eesti Energia starts producing oil from scrap tires
- 12.06.2019 Китай стал ключевым торговым и инвестиционным партнером Казахстана
- 12.06.2019 Латвия и Казахстан: чем выгодно экономическое сотрудничество?
- 11.06.2019 Эстония на 6 месте по популярности у российских туристов в первом квартале 2019 года