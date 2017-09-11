German-capital road infrastructure company Saferoad Baltic established in Lithuania

A German-capital road infrastructure company, Saferoad Baltic, has been established in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.

Saferoad Baltic was established on June 5 and is led by Marcin Baginski, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers. Its authorized capital amounts to 500,000 euros.

Saferoad Baltic's sole shareholder is the company's Polish branch Saferoad RRS Polska.





According to Saferoad's website, the company provides safe transport infrastructure solutions.





Saferoad was established in 2011 following a merger of Bongard & Lind and Outimex.