EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 06.06.2019, 18:21
German-capital road infrastructure company Saferoad Baltic established in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 06.06.2019.Print version
A German-capital road infrastructure company, Saferoad Baltic, has been established in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.
Saferoad Baltic was established on June 5 and is led by Marcin Baginski, according to the Lithuanian Center of Registers. Its authorized capital amounts to 500,000 euros.
Saferoad Baltic's sole shareholder is the company's Polish branch Saferoad RRS Polska.
According to Saferoad's website, the company provides safe transport infrastructure solutions.
Saferoad was established in 2011 following a merger of Bongard & Lind and Outimex.
Other articles:
- 06.06.2019 Estonia: UP Invest increases stake in Apollo Group
- 06.06.2019 Roshen cuts production
- 06.06.2019 No suitable offers received in Tallinn tram procurement
- 06.06.2019 Joint venture of Estonia's BLRT, Germany's Messer to set up gas plant in NW Russia
- 06.06.2019 ECB keeps key interest rates unchanged during Vilnius meeting
- 06.06.2019 В Литву пришла германская компания дорожной инфраструктуры
- 06.06.2019 Сервис Bolt запускает в Украине портал для организации корпоративных поездок
- 06.06.2019 Эстонско-германская Elme Messer Gaas построит в Псковской области воздухоразделительный завод
- 06.06.2019 В Клайпеду придет новый груз СПГ от Новатэка
- 06.06.2019 Выручка ABC Data Lietuva в 2018 году увеличилась на 7,5%