Lithuanian producers allowed to export frozen products to Ukraine

Lithuanian producers have been allowed to export frozen food products, including picas, dumplings etc, to Ukraine after Ukrainian and Lithuanian representatives agreed on that last year, Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service said LETA/BNS.

Despite the spreading African swine flu, Ukraine is opening up its market to Lithuanian products that might contain meat. It proves that the ASF is under control in Lithuania, the service's head Darius Remeika says.





In September, Ukraine issued a permit to Lithuania to export pigs and pork, which followed by a permit to export pedigree sheep and goats.





According to Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service, over 33,000 tons of fish and its products were exported to Ukraine from Lithuania in the first five months of this year, as well as almost 1,300 tons of meat and its products and over 200 tons of dairy products.