Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Ukraine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 18:03
Lithuanian producers allowed to export frozen products to Ukraine
BC, Vilnius, 05.06.2019.Print version
Lithuanian producers have been allowed to export frozen food products, including picas, dumplings etc, to Ukraine after Ukrainian and Lithuanian representatives agreed on that last year, Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service said LETA/BNS.
Despite the spreading African swine flu, Ukraine is opening up its market to Lithuanian products that might contain meat. It proves that the ASF is under control in Lithuania, the service's head Darius Remeika says.
In September, Ukraine issued a permit to Lithuania to export pigs and pork, which followed by a permit to export pedigree sheep and goats.
According to Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service, over 33,000 tons of fish and its products were exported to Ukraine from Lithuania in the first five months of this year, as well as almost 1,300 tons of meat and its products and over 200 tons of dairy products.
Other articles:
- 05.06.2019 Китайские эксперты проверят в Литве производителей продуктов из говядины
- 05.06.2019 Снимается первый оригинальный сериал совместного производства Латвии и Украины
- 05.06.2019 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 9% on year in May
- 05.06.2019 Revenue Service carries out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna
- 05.06.2019 Lithuania's Kruonis provides reserve service after Estlink outage
- 05.06.2019 Poland doesn't back Grybausakite for EU position – daily
- 05.06.2019 Registration of Rigvir anti-cancer drug suspended in Latvia
- 05.06.2019 Delfi news portal to buy Bilesu Paradize ticketing company
- 05.06.2019 Success of HBO’s Chernobyl Puts Vilnius in Spotlight as Prime Location for Filming in Region
- 05.06.2019 Литовским производителям разрешили ввозить в Украину замороженные продукты