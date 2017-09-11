Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 9% on year in May

Tallinn Airport served approximately 301,000 passengers in May, 9.2% more than during the same month last year, reported LETA/BNS.

Of the 301,000 passengers who passed through the airport in May, 298,400 flew on foreign flights and nearly 2,600 on domestic flights. Passengers on regular flights numbered 261,900 and on non-regular flights 39,000, the state-owned airport company said.





The number of flight operations declined by 7.3 percent on year to 4,300 flights in May. Of those flights, some 3,600 were commercial flights and 740 other flights.





In the first five months of 2019, Tallinn Airport has serviced approximately 1.19 mln passengers, which is 11.8% more than in the same period the year before.





In 2018, Tallinn Airport reached a record high, having served over three million passengers within one year.