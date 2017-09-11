Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 05.06.2019, 18:02
Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 9% on year in May
BC, Tallinn, 05.06.2019.Print version
Tallinn Airport served approximately 301,000 passengers in May, 9.2% more than during the same month last year, reported LETA/BNS.
Of the 301,000 passengers who passed through the airport in May, 298,400 flew on foreign flights and nearly 2,600 on domestic flights. Passengers on regular flights numbered 261,900 and on non-regular flights 39,000, the state-owned airport company said.
The number of flight operations declined by 7.3 percent on year to 4,300 flights in May. Of those flights, some 3,600 were commercial flights and 740 other flights.
In the first five months of 2019, Tallinn Airport has serviced approximately 1.19 mln passengers, which is 11.8% more than in the same period the year before.
In 2018, Tallinn Airport reached a record high, having served over three million passengers within one year.
Other articles:
- 05.06.2019 Снимается первый оригинальный сериал совместного производства Латвии и Украины
- 05.06.2019 Lithuanian producers allowed to export frozen products to Ukraine
- 05.06.2019 Latvijas Dzelzcels supervisory board again defers decision on management reshuffle
- 05.06.2019 Work of Estlink 2 interconnection partially disturbed due to transformer problems
- 05.06.2019 Delfi news portal to buy Bilesu Paradize ticketing company
- 05.06.2019 Success of HBO’s Chernobyl Puts Vilnius in Spotlight as Prime Location for Filming in Region
- 05.06.2019 Estonia to offer free international C1 English exams to 12th graders
- 05.06.2019 Литовским производителям разрешили ввозить в Украину замороженные продукты
- 05.06.2019 Президент и вице-президент LDz просят полицию начать против министра сообщения уголовное дело о клевете
- 05.06.2019 Нарушена работа Estlink 2