Orkla Latvija invests EUR 500,000 in new packaging equipment

Orkla Latvija, a merger of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija and Orkla Foods Latvija, has invested EUR 500,000 in equipment for packaging waffle candies, the company’s spokeswoman Lineta Miksa reported LETA.

She said that Orkla Latvija continues improvement of the production processes by installing a new, energy efficient packaging equipment. The new equipment can package four times more candies and ensures higher quality control.





The new equipment will package waffle candies Lacitis Kepainitis, Vesma, Kazino and waffle snacks Lacitis Kepainitis, Vesma and Vaverite.





In 2015, Norwegian food group Orkla, which owns Latvia’s NP Foods group, decided to merge Latvian food companies Laima, Staburadze, Latfood and NP Foods into one company, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija. Also, Latvian Spilva and Gutta companies were merged into Orkla Foods Latvija.