Tuesday, 04.06.2019, 17:49
Spain's fintech company Verse gets e-money license in Lithuania
The central Bank of Lithuania has issued am e-money institution license to Spanish fintech company Verse, said Invest Lithuania.
Verse has become the first Spanish fintech to obtain a P2P license from the Bank of Lithuania.
"Lithuania has created the most agile and efficient Fintech ecosystem in Europe," Bernardo Hernández, president and CEO of Verse, said in a statement.
Verse established its branch in Lithuania to manage transactions across the whole of Europe. Verse used will be able to make money transfers and pay for goods.
Established in 2016, Verse posted a turnover of 150 mln euros and has more than 500,000 registered users in around 30 countries, with Spain being the main market.
