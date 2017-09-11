Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.06.2019, 18:58
airBaltic Launches Flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen
Chief Executive
Officer of airBaltic
Martin Gauss says: “We are delighted to add Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen
to our destination map from Tallinn. Now airBaltic offers a total of 12
direct services out of Tallinn and is the largest carrier in Estonia. airBaltic offers the best connectivity
to and from the Baltic states in addition to convenient connections via Riga to
our network spanning Russia, CIS, Europe and the Middle East.”
“One additional
destination from Tallinn will be added by the end of the year – to Salzburg in
Austria. In addition, we have seen strong interest from Estonian passengers for
Tallinn–Malaga flights already before the launch, thus we decided to extend the
service for a few months during the winter season,” Martin Gauss adds.
From Tallinn, airBaltic offers direct flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, Vilnius and now also to Malaga, Brussels and Copenhagen, as well as convenient flight connections via Riga. In addition, airBaltic also announced the launch of the 13th direct flight from the Estonian capital to Salzburg, Austria. The seasonal direct flight between the two cities will start on December 21, 2019.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering
the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its
network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. In the 2019 summer season, airBaltic has launched new destinations from Riga to Dublin,
Stuttgart and Lviv as well as to Kos and Menorca.
- 03.06.2019 Rebuilding of Renge track in Lithuania starts
- 03.06.2019 Долгосрочные цели Эстонии будут определены на стартующих сегодня обсуждениях
- 03.06.2019 СМИ: LG заплатила миллионы евро компании бывшего офицера КГБ Латвии
- 03.06.2019 В Германии не хватает десятков тысяч дальнобойщиков
- 03.06.2019 С незадекларированными наличными попался владелец банка в Латвии — De facto
- 03.06.2019 Латвийский Biosan делает сегодня то, что мировой науке понадобится завтра
- 03.06.2019 Estonia: Alexela to acquire 50% holding in AS Ohtuleht Kirjastus
- 03.06.2019 Moody's affirms Latvia's A3 ratings, maintains stable outlook
- 03.06.2019 23 beaches and marinas in Latvia awarded Blue Flag this year
- 03.06.2019 Estonia's 1st Ibis hotel opened its doors in Tallinn