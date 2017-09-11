Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Transport
Rebuilding of Renge track in Lithuania starts
Work has started on rebuilding a railway section between Mazeikiai and Renge, in Latvia, that was dismantled a decade ago, the CEO of Vitras-S, a railway construction and repairs company owned by Estonia's railway services group Skinest Rail, the project's main contractor, confirmed LETA/BNS.
"The first rails will be laid tomorrow," Vitras-S CEO Mikhail Lipkin told.
"A level crossing within the town, near the Mazeikiai (railway) station will be reconstructed first and we'll start laying the track immediately," he added.
Lipkin said the project is going according to plan.
In March, Vitras-S signed a contract worth 11.35 million euros, including VAT, with Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG) to rebuild the Renge track.
The project includes rebuilding 19 kilometers of track, repairing or rebuilding five level crossings and six bridges, and building or rebuilding traffic management systems.
The track is to be rebuilt in line with LG's commitment to the European Commission, which in late 2017 imposed a fine of almost 28 million euros on the state railway company for hindering competition in the rail freight market.
The railway line was in the past used by the Mazeikiai-based oil refinery Orlen Lietuva, which is owned by Poland's Orlen, to transport its oil products to Latvia.
