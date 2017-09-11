Moody's affirms Latvia's A3 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Government of Latvia's senior unsecured and long-term issuer ratings at A3, the ratings agency informed, LETA/BNS.

Concurrently, the Government of Latvia's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings has been affirmed at (P)A3, and its short-term "foreign-currency" rating has been affirmed at (P)P-2. The outlook remains stable.





The affirmation of Latvia's A3 ratings balances the following key rating drivers: the strong growth performance of the Latvian economy through the economic cycle, the Latvian government's low and declining levels of debt and Latvia's moderate susceptibility to geopolitical risks.





The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the policies supporting the country's economic resilience and fiscal strength will be maintained, including on-going government efforts to reduce banking sector risks related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It is also based on the assumption that geopolitical risks will remain moderately prominent over the near to medium term.