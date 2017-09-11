Analytics, Economics, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 03.06.2019, 09:53
Moody's affirms Latvia's A3 ratings, maintains stable outlook
Concurrently, the Government of Latvia's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ratings has been affirmed at (P)A3, and its short-term "foreign-currency" rating has been affirmed at (P)P-2. The outlook remains stable.
The affirmation of Latvia's A3 ratings balances the following key rating drivers: the strong growth performance of the Latvian economy through the economic cycle, the Latvian government's low and declining levels of debt and Latvia's moderate susceptibility to geopolitical risks.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the policies supporting the country's economic resilience and fiscal strength will be maintained, including on-going government efforts to reduce banking sector risks related to money laundering and the financing of terrorism. It is also based on the assumption that geopolitical risks will remain moderately prominent over the near to medium term.
- 03.06.2019 Estonia: Alexela to acquire 50% holding in AS Ohtuleht Kirjastus
- 03.06.2019 23 beaches and marinas in Latvia awarded Blue Flag this year
- 03.06.2019 Estonia's 1st Ibis hotel opened its doors in Tallinn
- 31.05.2019 Latvia: Good start of the year in the labour market, yet the rise in employment may come to a halt
- 31.05.2019 Latvia: Government and FICIL agree on the priorities to improve the business environment
- 31.05.2019 Ясности о дальнейшей работе коалиции в Рижской думе пока нет
- 31.05.2019 Кариньш: Латвия должна способствовать умной иммиграции рабочей силы
- 31.05.2019 Economic policy should not increase uncertainty
- 31.05.2019 UAE's Royal Investment Consortium sets up business in Lithuania
- 31.05.2019 Lithuania posts 1% y-o-y GDP growth for Q1 - 2nd estimate