Wednesday, 29.05.2019, 16:09
New Klaipeda-Kiev container train service to be launched
The Lithuanian, Belarusian and Ukrainian railway operators reached an agreement on the new service on Tuesday.
Intermodal Container Service and Containerships are the operators of the new route, LG said.
"We expect the new 36-hour freight transportation service to provide new mobility possibilities for businesses in the countries," LG Cargo CEO Egidijus Lazauskas said.
The container train service for plastic, metal and other goods will operate weekly and will handle over 10,000 TEUs. Last year, 5,000 TEUs were shipped in the Kiev direction.
Future plans call for expanding the route to Odessa, thus building a direct rail link between the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda and Ukraine's biggest port, LG said.
Rail freight traffic between Lithuania and Ukraine increased by 3.3% last year. The volume of freight doubled in the first four months of this year to 143,000 tons.
