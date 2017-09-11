The average wages and salaries in Estonia were 1,341 euros in Q1

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 1st quarter of 2019, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased by 7.9% compared to the 1st quarter of 2018. In the 1st quarter of 2019, the average hourly gross wages and salaries were 7.90 euros, which is 7% more than in the 1st quarter of 2018.

The average monthly gross wages and salaries were 1,309 euros in January, 1,317 euros in February and 1,396 euros in March. Compared to the previous quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries decreased by 3.2%, mainly due to a decrease in irregular bonuses and premiums. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was 1 percentage point lower than in the previous quarter.





The increase in real wages was 5.5%. Real wages, which take into account the influence of the change in the consumer price index, increased slower compared to the 1st quarter of 2018 than the average monthly gross wages and salaries due to an increase in consumer prices. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, real wages have been increasing since the second half of 2011.





In the 1st quarter of 2019, by economic activity, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in financial and insurance activities, energy and information and communication. Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries increased the most in other service activities (activities of organisations, repair of household goods, beauty treatment), where the average monthly gross wages and salaries are among the lowest.





Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the average monthly gross wages and salaries in the 1st quarter of 2019 decreased in three economic activities – in agriculture, in real estate activities and in professional, scientific and technical activities.





The average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in state institutions and enterprises (1,705 euros) and in enterprises owned by foreign private entities (1,601 euros). The year-on-year increase in average monthly gross wages and salaries in the 1st quarter of 2019 was fastest in state institutions and enterprises and slowest in enterprises owned by foreign private entities.





In the 1st quarter of 2019, by county, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju (1,469 euros) and Tartu (1,325 euros) counties and lowest in Hiiu (950 euros), Jõgeva (978 euros) and Valga (996 euros) counties. The year-on-year growth in average monthly gross wages and salaries was fastest in Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties.





In the 1st quarter of 2019, the average monthly labour costs per employee were 1,798 euros and the hourly labour costs 11.6 euros. Compared to the 1st quarter of 2018, the average monthly labour costs per employee increased by 7.3%.















