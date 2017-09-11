Turnover of Havi Logistics company up 18.8% in 2019

Havi Logistics company last year posted EUR 22.057 mln in turnover, up 18.8% from a year ago, while the company’s profit was EUR 167,011, which is 4.2 times less than in 2017, according to Firmas.lv business database writes LETA.

The company’s management said that turnover increased because of bigger work amount and higher costs, while profit decline was because of cooperation terms between Havi Logistics and its main customer.





The company’s financial situation is stable.





In 2017 the company posted EUR 18.558 mln in sales, and profit reached EUR 707,076.





The company was established in 1995, and has a share capital of EUR 27,034. The company belongs the German Havi Global Logistics.