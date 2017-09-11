Good for Business, Latvia, Logistics, Transport
Turnover of Havi Logistics company up 18.8% in 2019
Havi Logistics company last year posted EUR 22.057 mln in turnover, up 18.8% from a year ago, while the company’s profit was EUR 167,011, which is 4.2 times less than in 2017, according to Firmas.lv business database writes LETA.
The company’s management said that turnover increased
because of bigger work amount and higher costs, while profit decline was
because of cooperation terms between Havi
Logistics and its main customer.
The company’s financial situation is stable.
In 2017 the company posted EUR 18.558 mln in sales, and
profit reached EUR 707,076.
The company was established in 1995, and has a share capital
of EUR 27,034. The company belongs the German Havi Global Logistics.
