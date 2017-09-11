HansaMatrix concern plans EUR 40 mln turnover in 2022

Latvia’s high-tech company HansaMatrix in four years plans to double its turnover for EUR 40 million, according to the company’s statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

HansaMatrix closed 2018 with EUR 21.154 mln in revenue, while projected revenue in 2020 is EUR 30 mln, and in 2022 – EUR 40 mln.





At the same time, the company’s EBITDA margin is projected at 12-15% in 2020-2022.





As reported, in 2018 HansaMatrix turned over EUR 21.154 mln, up 7.7% against a year before, and made a EUR 781,018 profit, which was 2.1 times smaller than in 2017.





HansaMatrix is a high-technology company offering product design, industrialization and complete manufacturing services in data networking, Internet of Things, industrial segments and other services to high added value business segments.





HansaMatrix shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.