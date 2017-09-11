CyberCube opening software product development center in Tallinn

US provider of cyber risk analysis for insurance companies CyberCube Analytics is about to open a software product development center in Tallinn, informed LETA/BNS.

"Our new site in Tallinn recognizes the unique position of Estonia as a vibrant technology and cyber security hub. CyberCube aspires to be an employer of choice for top technology talent in Estonia as we execute on our mission to deliver the world's leading cyber risk analytics," CyberCube CEO Pascal Millaire said in a press release.





To celebrate the opening of the new site, CyberCube will host a launch event on Tuesday evening. The milestone will be marked by an exclusive welcome talk from Adm. Michael S. Rogers, who is also a member of the CyberCube board of directors.





CyberCube is actively hiring software engineering talent at various levels in Tallinn. At the moment they have 10 opened positions for Estonian residents.





The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec, and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with continued access to Symantec data and resources and backing from ForgePoint Capital.





CyberCube's Software as a Service platform helps insurance companies make better decisions when underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on over one thousand single points of technology failure.