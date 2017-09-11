Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 27.05.2019, 11:02
airBaltic receives 19th Airbus A220-300
This was the fifth Airbus A220-300 received this year and
three more new aircraft will join the airline’s fleet by the end of the year.
Thus far, airBaltic has carried over 2,6 mln passengers
on the Airbus A220-300 aircraft with every second airBaltic passenger flying on
the aircraft. Airbus A220-300’s have completed more than 27,000 flights and
flown over 69,000 block hours.
Since the launch operations on December 14, 2016, airBaltic
Airbus A220-300’s have been in more than 35 countries and landed in over 70
airports. Most often airBaltic flies its Airbus A220-300’s to Moscow,
Amsterdam, Paris, London and Barcelona.
As reported, airBaltic will end its Boeing 737 fleet
operations in autumn 2019, one year ahead of the original plan. The airline
aims to minimize complexity and benefit from the additional efficiency of the
Airbus A220-300 aircraft which will be the only jet type operated by airBaltic.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and
Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient
connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and
the Middle East.
