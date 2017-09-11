EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Technology
Latvia's WIT Berry together with foreign partners develops European space industry portal
She said that the web portal has been developed by a team
comprised of four small and medium-sized enterprises from Latvia, the UK,
Poland and Portugal, as well as a technology center from Spain. The project’s
total funding is more that EUR 500,000.
The web portal is intended to become the main source of
information on space exploration and innovation, enabling its users – industry
professionals as well as enthusiasts – to get the information they need quickly
and easily.
“It wasn’t easy to create a portal that gathered highly
specific information on space projects as well as information that would be
interesting and easy to understand for non-specialists such as students,
schoolchildren, parents or journalists,” said Kimeisa.
Hatch is a Horizon 2020 project, financed by the European
Commission. At present, the web portal provides information on the European
Commission-funded space projects under Horizon 2020, FP6 and FP7 programs,
various events in collaboration with Space Agenda, educational information in
collaboration with Space Awareness, as well as content created by the
industry’s professionals and enthusiasts.
