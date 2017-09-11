Latvia's WIT Berry together with foreign partners develops European space industry portal

Latvian digital communications company WIT Berry together with foreign partners has developed space industry portal Hatch or spacehatch.eu for the European Commission, the company’s owner Linda Kimeisa told LETA.

She said that the web portal has been developed by a team comprised of four small and medium-sized enterprises from Latvia, the UK, Poland and Portugal, as well as a technology center from Spain. The project’s total funding is more that EUR 500,000.





The web portal is intended to become the main source of information on space exploration and innovation, enabling its users – industry professionals as well as enthusiasts – to get the information they need quickly and easily.





“It wasn’t easy to create a portal that gathered highly specific information on space projects as well as information that would be interesting and easy to understand for non-specialists such as students, schoolchildren, parents or journalists,” said Kimeisa.





Hatch is a Horizon 2020 project, financed by the European Commission. At present, the web portal provides information on the European Commission-funded space projects under Horizon 2020, FP6 and FP7 programs, various events in collaboration with Space Agenda, educational information in collaboration with Space Awareness, as well as content created by the industry’s professionals and enthusiasts.