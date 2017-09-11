EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Logistics, Railways, Transport
Germany's rail logistics giant VTG sets up company in Lithuania
Germany's rail logistics giant VTG has established a company in Lithuania. VTG Project Logistics Baltics was registered on May 20 with an authorized share capital of 30,000 euros and Violeta Vlasoviene as CEO, according to information from the Center of Registers, reported LETA/BNS.
VTG says on its website it is a leading international wagon hire and rail logistics company with more than 94,000 railcars, the biggest privately-owned fleet in Europe.
The company provides services to customers across a broad spectrum of industries, including chemicals, petroleum, automotive engineering and suppliers, and the paper.
Founded in 1951, VTG is headquartered in Hamburg.
