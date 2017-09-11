Airport, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 22.05.2019, 14:14
Lithuania's FL Technics doubles profits to EUR 11 mln in 2018
"We struck a number of top-notch deals for line
maintenance customers in Europe and the Middle East, made solid ground for
future growth in the Asia-Pacific region by opening a new warehouse in the
region and establishing a joint venture in China. 2018 was a year of constant
growth and geographical expansion and it is visible in our financial
spreadsheets," says Zilvinas
Lapinskas, managing director at FL
Technics.
"Our company and its subsidiaries are growing at a very
fast pace. We are fulfilling our strategic goals in global expansion and
constantly building our reputation worldwide," he added.
Last year, FL Technics
signed a contract worth 11 mln euros with Lufthansa
Group on the maintenance of 28 planes, and also a similar contract with
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizzair on
the maintenance of Airbus A320 planes.
Also in 2018, FL
Technics was certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration to carry
out maintenance of US-registered aircraft. Moreover, the company established a
joint venture with China's China Airlines
Leasing Group Holdings Ldt. (CALC) and its subsidiary Aircraft Recycling International (ARI).
Avia Solutions Group,
indirectly controlled by Ziemelis, owns 100% of FL Technics.
