Finnair in cooperation with Chinese airlines to offer new connections starting June

Starting from June, the Finnish air carrier Finnair in cooperation with local airlines China Southern and Juneyao Airlines will start offering the possibility to fly to 11 new destinations in China, reported LETA/BNS.

"During the 2019 summer season, Finnair will operate up to 42 weekly flights between Helsinki and China, flying to seven destinations there. We are very glad to offer our passengers even more destinations in China and a smoother flight connection with codeshare," Arunas Skuja, Finnair's general manager in the Baltics and Eastern Europe, said in a press release.





Finnair and China Southern have agreed on a new codeshare partnership starting on June 1, 2019. The cooperation includes the Finnair route between Guangzhou and Helsinki, and selected China Southern destinations in China.





The new codeshare partnership adds five new destinations to Finnair's network in China, and customers will be able to connect with China Southern from Guangzhou to Changsha, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Sanya, Wenzhou, Xiamen and Xi'an.