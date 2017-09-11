Russia’s Atran Airlines launches regular cargo transportation from China to Latvia

The flight, which is to be operated every Thursday on board of Boeing 737-800BCF, will provide up to 23 tons of cargo capacity for e-commerce shipments of Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.





The new freight call is another step of the ongoing cooperation between the Volga-Dnepr Group and Cainiao Network and Memorandum of Understanding which was signed at the end of 2018 with the aim to strengthen the group’s positions in the area of cross-border shipments in the market and jointly build a global smart logistics network to meet upgrading demands, said the airlines.





“We have been focusing on satisfying growing demand of cross-border shipments, analyzing best-case scenarios for the consumers and launch of the lane Hangzhou-Riga is a result of our joint cooperation. Atran Airlines will offer cargo connection between Hangzhou, a major city in the Yangtze River Delta region, and Riga, which opens up distribution possibilities to both Russian and EU markets. On top of this, our customers will favor weekly air cargo services from Riga to Moscow (Vnukovo) with access to interline routes and CIS connections,” stated Dmitry Obsharov, General Director of Atran Airlines.





“With the arrival of Atran, Riga Airport has become the first Baltic airport to be used for direct regular e-commerce cargo transportation to China. It provides invaluable opportunities for both businesses and the economic cooperation between the Baltic region and China in general, especially considering that Atran will also provide a connection to Russia, thus providing new opportunities for Baltic exporters. This project would not be possible without the active and efficient co-operation between all the parties involved,” said Ilona Lice, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport.





Atran Airlines, which operates the fleet of Boeing 737-400SF and Boeing 737-800BCF, is concentrating on creating bridges for the booming volumes of online purchases between China and Russia, expanding its network and enlarging the fleet. The new service adds to the recently launched Xi’an route into Atran’s fold with the carrier being aimed at further increase of its foothold in the region.





Riga International Airport is the largest air traffic hub in the Baltic states. Riga International Airport turned over EUR 60.787 mln, up 11.3% against a year before, and made EUR 10.022 mln in unaudited profit, which is 2.9 times more than in 2017,



