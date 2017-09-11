Airport, Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Vilnius airport's platform to be reconstructed
Lietuvos Oro Uostai
(Lithuanian Airports), the airport operator in Lithuania, says that the planned
work will not affect flights.
"This work needs to be done to address challenges the
Vilnius airport is now facing as more bigger planes come in and it also needs
to adopt the most sophisticated solutions with smaller environment
effect," Tadas Vasiliauskas,
spokesman for Lietuvos Oro Uostai
told.
56 aircraft stands are not fully filled at the airport even
during peak times but their bad position prevents from carrying out operations
effectively.
According to Vasiliauskas, a contractor tender will be
called in the fall and the work is expected to start in the second quarter of
2020 and be finished by the end of 2021. Around half of the project will
be financed from European funds.
The Vilnius airport's landing strip was reconstructed over a
period of 35 days in the summer of 2017 for 18.7 mln euros. The work was
carried out by Latvia's A.C.B. and
Lithuania's Autokausta.
