airBaltic sees 15.5% increase in passenger numbers in first four months

In the first four months of the year, Latvian national airline airBaltic transported 1.231 mln passengers, which was 15.5% more when compared to the same period last year, the airline informed, informed air Baltic.

Meanwhile, in April 2019, the airline has transported 412,682 passengers or 23 percent more than last year.





“As the first month of the summer season, April has brought very strong passenger numbers. It is the first month of 2019 during which we have improved our passenger numbers by over 20 percent compared to last year. Additionally, we have reached a new record in Riga, achieving a 59 percent market share,” Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic, said.





During April, airBaltic operated 5,335 flights or 13% more than in April 2018. The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic in April reached a level of 91%. This means that 91 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes.