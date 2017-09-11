Apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga up 1.4% this year - Arco Real Estate

In April this year, apartment prices in Soviet-era standard design houses in Riga rose 0.7% against March and climbed 1.4% from the beginning of the year, Arco Real Estate said in its latest report on the market of standard-design apartments.

The average price of the standard-design apartments in April 2019 grew to EUR 808 per square meter but still remained two times lower than in July 2017 when the average price of a non-renovated Soviet-era apartment hit all-time-high of EUR 1,620. Compared to the beginning of 2018, the average apartment price rose 5% in April 2019.





In April this year, apartment prices rose in most residential neighborhoods of Riga. The average price of a square meter went up 0.3% for single-room apartments, 0.5% for double-room apartments, 1% for three-room apartments and 1.1% for four-room apartments.