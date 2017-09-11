Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.05.2019, 15:45
FY earnings of Estonian air navigation service co up 10.5% at EUR 6.8 mln
The largest customers in 2018 were Finnair with 20% of the total number of overflights, followed by airBaltic, Rossiya Airlines and Deutsche
Lufthansa with 6 % each, it appears from the annual report of Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS.
Of flights to and from Estonian airports, LOT-Polskie Linie was the biggest
operator accounting for 27% of the total umber of operations, followed by airBaltic with 14% and Finnair with 13%. No significant changes
took place in these ratios compared with 2017.
The number of flights in Estonian airspace grew 7.4% year over year. In the busiest season, lasting from May to July, 759 flights on the average were registered per day, and for the first time ever the number of daily flights crossed the 800 mark. There were 11 such days for Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS in 2018, with 872 flights serviced on the busiest day.
Free route airspace (FRA) flights made up about 35% of the
total number of flights serviced by Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS last
year.
